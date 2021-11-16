Savannah Guthrie goes for the chop as she unveils short hair transformation The Today star looks fantastic!

Savannah Guthrie has changed up her hairstyle in time for the holidays – and she looks fabulous!

At the beginning of the week, the Today star took to Instagram to reveal that she had gone for the chop, and was sporting a chic blond bob.

"Little Monday hair chop chop. Thanks for the zhuzh @kellymarieoneill #girls," she wrote alongside the photo.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into her family life

While many of the TV host's fans were quick to compliment her new 'do, many more were distracted by Savannah's stylish scarf.

The mom-of-two was seen sporting a polka dot silk scarf, and her followers were keen to know where it was from. "Pretty! I also want that scarf," one wrote, while another commented: "Love that scarf, where is it from?" A third added: "That scarf!!"

Savannah is on TV first thing every weekday morning to deliver the latest news headlines alongside her co-stars Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly.

Savannah Guthrie looked incredible with short hair after a trip to the salon

The journalist has been on the NBC News show for a decade and celebrated her tenth work anniversary during a special episode in June.

During the show, Savannah was surprised live on air by her two children, Vale and Charles.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda during the special show, as Savannah's kids and husband appeared.

Savannah with her co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars.

"Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

Savannah adores her work, but motherhood is her number one priority. The star has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

