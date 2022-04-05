Today's Savannah Guthrie makes bold fashion confession as she returns to Los Angeles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie is known for her love of fashionable high heels but the mom-of-two has now shocked fans with a rare fashion confession - admitting she may be falling for a flat.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie teases new look at latest project while sharing rare insight into her family life

The news anchor is in Los Angeles and shared a behind-the-scenes picture which saw her in classic dark blue skinny jeans and a white tee paired with a Balmain double-breasted leather blazer, and animal-print loafers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares touching birthday tribute to her mom live on Today

"I’m starting to like you, flats!" Savannah captioned the post to which friends including Deborah Roberts shared their love of a flat shoe as well.

"On the flats train!!! I loved your look today," commented Today contributor Jill Martin whie one fan added: "YESSS! Welcome to the other side."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today explained - and it involves her co-star

However the flat shoes are for a reason as Savannah shared that she had badly damaged her foot, and the star's painful injury means she's had to hang up her high-heels in favor of the more practical footwear.

She has been hosting the NBC show this week in fluffy slippers, joking at one point that she may "never go back" to heels as she shared pictures from the set of herself in chic dresses and the casual slippers.

Savannah shared a picture admitting she was "liking" her new shoes

She zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it.

GET THE LOOK

AVEC LES FILLES Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer, was $159 now $64.97, Nordstrom Rack

IMPO Baylis Horsebit Loafer in Leopard Print, was $65 now $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

Savannah has returned to Los Angeles a week after she left following a brief visit where she covered the Oscars for Today.

She stunned fans with her glamorous red carpet appearance as she wore a classic black velvet dress with white halter-top straps with a rose in the middle, paired with an up-do and black heels. Her husband, Mike Feldman, looked dashing by her side wearing a black tuxedo which he wore with a trendy pair of sneakers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.