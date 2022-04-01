Savannah Guthrie's unfortunate injury forces a change to her appearance on Today The TV host looks so different

Today viewers are used to seeing Savannah Guthrie standing tall in sky-high heels while presenting the show.

But the star has suffered a painful injury meaning she's had to hang up her stylish footwear in favor of slippers.

Savannah revealed she's hurt her toe in an Instagram post in which she also shared photos of her new look.

In one shot, the mom-of-two was on set and cooking up a storm in a chic midi-dress.

While her top half looked stylish, her feet were clad in a pair of fluffy slippers.

She zoomed in on her footwear in the next snapshot and the third image was of her foot with an ice pack on it.

Savannah captioned the post: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back."

Savannah revealed she's injured her toe

Her fans rushed to wish her well and sent prayers for a speedy recovery. Many others wanted to know where her slippers were from because they looked so cozy. She was also praised for keeping a sense of humor despite the injury.

They wrote: "I love your humor! Say funniest things," and, "Lol I saw that! I just figured the heels had to go".

Savannah is back in New York after a brief trip to Los Angeles where she covered the Oscars for Today.

Savannah is normally stylish from head to toe

She stunned fans with her glamorous red carpet appearance as she wore a classic black velvet dress with white halter-top straps with a rose in the middle, paired with an up-do and black heels.

Her husband, Mike Feldman, looked dashing by her side wearing a black tuxedo which he wore with a trendy pair of sneakers.

