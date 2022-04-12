Jessica Simpson looks fabulous in latest beachside photos with family following honest conversation about her weight loss The star is seriously glowing

Jessica Simpson is thriving and basking in the sun as she enjoys a well-deserved family vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

The star is just coming back from her family's beach vacation for spring break, and shared a stunning recap of her incredible trip featuring striking bikini pictures and moments of fun in the sun with her children.

The mom-of-three has continuously wowed fans throughout the getaway, not only with her jaw-dropping looks, but also for her honesty, when she opened up about feeling confident in a bikini again.

Fans couldn't help but gush at the series of photos she shared to sum up her time away, starting off with a sweet snap of the entire family, featuring her husband Eric Johnson, and their children Maxwell Drew, nine, Ace Knute, eight, and Birdie Mae, three.

The singer looked drop dead gorgeous in an ombré cut-out bathing suit, which she paired with large, white sunglasses and a straw hat.

During her time at the beach, the mom-of-three opened up about the work it took for her to feel comfortable in her own skin. She shared a fabulous selfie in a pink paisley printed bikini, which gave way to her impressive abs.

The stunning photo

She candidly explained in the post that: "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

She detailed that it took "hard work, determination, self love," to get to where she is now, admitting that: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

The sweet family vacation recap

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to compliment her, writing: "Congrats. That's a lot of hard work, and: "You look amazing," as well as: "Amazing accomplishment, not just the weight but the self confidence. Love to see it! And you look great!!"

Other sweet photos of the Johnson-Simpson spring break featured Ace fishing, Birdie playing in the sand, and the kids having a blast in the pool.

