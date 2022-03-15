Jessica Simpson's new look inspired by son Ace divides fans The star was trying out a new

Jessica Simpson usually delights her fans with her fashion choices, from flowing dresses to figure-hugging jeans, but on Monday she tried out a new look and followers were not impressed.

The mother-of-three posed up a storm in front of a mirror in an edgy look which consisted of a black jumper and white T-shirt with holes, loose leather leggings, and knee-high matching boots.

The singer finished off her outfit with a black cap with a bandana wrapped around it, big sunglasses, big gold hoops, and a cross bag with studs.

Jessica kept her makeup natural and her hair in loose curls whilst opting for lilac nails.

Jessica showed off her new look to fans

"Tried something new with my fav bandana and my son's Boston hat... trend worthy? Maybe," she captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to answer her question, with many agreeing that it was not a "trend worthy" look.

"NO!" one simply commented, whilst a second wondered: "Are you ok???"

A third asked: "What is happening here?"

Others were more complimentary of her look. "You are who u are. Anything u wear is 'trend worthy'," a fan wrote.

The businesswoman often wears flowy dresses

Another added: "Beautiful times a trillion."

It's been an exciting start to the year for Jessica, who recently shared her pride at being on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

Sharing a picture of it on her Instagram, she told her followers: "Let them underestimate you! Quite possibly my most meaningful cover headline to date. Thank you @entrepreneur @francesdodds [the deputy editor of the magazine] for giving me a platform to share my Jessica Simpson Style story and seeing me for who I am."

The 41-year-old then offered some sage advice for her followers.

"Don't put too much pressure on yourself because it's never make-or-break, you know?

"There's always a way to make that break. Let time move a little slower so you learn and grow along the way. Then, by the time you get there, you'll be ready."