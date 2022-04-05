Jessica Simpson glows like a goddess in latest bikini picture The post is both sultry as it is nostalgic

Jessica Simpson is leaving little to the imagination! The star looks like a true goddess, glowing in her latest jaw-dropping picture.

She took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini picture, and fans can't help but gush over how good she looks. Looking tan as ever, she dazzled in a gold bikini.

Covering part of her look with a cowboy hat, the These Boots Are Made For Walking singer's coy yet sultry pose seriously left an impression on fans, who reminisced about a previous photoshoot she did decades ago.

The mom-of-three is seen resting on an egg-shaped rattan chair, with one arm raised and one foot propped on the cushion. She's holding a straw cowboy hat on the other hand as she looks away from the camera, her eyes covered by whimsical sunglasses with a frame made out of white daisies.

She captioned the stunning pictured with: "Texi Cali," presumably acknowledging her former and current homes.

Jessica was born in Abilene, Texas, though now she lives in Los Angeles with her husband, former footballer Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell Drew, nine, Ace Knute, seven, and Birdie Mae, three.

The stunning shot

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star, writing: "Omg I CAN'T!!! Obsessed with this photo!!!!" and: "Goddess," as well as: "You look beautiful as always."

Some fans also couldn't help but note how much the photo reminded them of a photoshoot she did in 2004 with Allure magazine. They wrote: "Channeling your Allure cover shoot?" and: "Omg this reminds me of that photoshoot you did from a magazine back in the 2000s with the purple bikini!!! I think it was Allure."

Jessica's latest photo is definitely reminiscent of her Allure photoshoot

The photoshoot was for Allure's April 2004 issue, and the singer appears in a similar egg-shaped rattan chair, a purple bikini with daisies on it, not unlike the one on her sunglasses, and she has her legs lifted towards the top of the chair.

In 2004 she was in the middle of her marriage to Nick Lachey, which lasted from 2002 to 2006. During the interview, she discussed her career, America's "disgusting" obsession with her weight, reinventing herself, and establishing that she's the one who calls the shots.

