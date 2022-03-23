Jessica Simpson is a real-life Barbie in pink mini dress for daughter's epic third birthday party Birdie turned three years old

Jessica Simpson made her daughter Birdie's dream come true this week as she threw an epic "Birdie's dreamhouse party" for her third birthday.

The mother-of-three shared many pictures of the fun event, which seems to have been held in the garden of her Los Angeles mansion, and we are pink with envy!

With the help of an event planner, Jessica decorated her outdoor area with endless balloon rainbows as well as a pretend Barbie home, called "Birdie's Dreamhouse" where Birdie's friends could sit and relax and play with their Barbie of choice.

The three-year-old was also treated to a "Style Station" where she and her friends could dress up in tutu dresses of every colour.

Jessica looked stunning in a pink mini dress

The youngster was also surprised with an epic Barbie-inspired cake that featured a huge pink slide.

Of course, the party also had a photobooth, in the shape of a Barbie box, and Jessica and Birdie couldn't help but pose inside it.

"This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration! Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu," the proud mother wrote alongside many pictures taken at the party.

Paying tribute to her youngest child, Jessica added: "Birdie is everyone's favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird.

Jessica shared several pictures of the party and fans were in awe

"Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles. Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates.

"Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!"