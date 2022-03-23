Jessica Simpson wows fans as she shares pictures of her daughters for special reason The former singer celebrated her youngest Birdie Max's third birthday

Jessica Simpson has left fans in shock after sharing a picture of her nine-year-old daughter Maxwell looking so grown up.

The singer turned designer celebrated her youngest Birdie Max's third birthday with an incredible Barbie-themed bash but at one point took to Instagram Stories to share a snap with Maxwell, who wore a pair of cutoff jean shorts and a cropped white tank top.

The two stood together in an oversized Barbie box with the phrase "you can be anything" written alongside it.

Jessica kept in with the theme as well, rocking a Barbie-pink blazer and pink mini dress.

Maxwell also wore drop earrings and had her blonde hair tied back with two small bangs hanging in her face.

The young girl also posed with her younger siblings, including Birdie and brother Ace, who chose to wore all black.

Maxwell looked all grown up

"Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute! I can’t believe our girl is 3! Thank you @balloonandpaper for mesmerizing all of us with stunning rainbow installations, and @xobloom for the gorgeous florals. @whambamevents- thank you for creating the vision, talent and passion to working so hard to creating the perfect day (sic)," Jessica also captioned a post which featured several snaps of her family, including husband Eric Johnson.

"Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone," Jessica also wrote, alongside pictures of the birthday girl wearing a pale pink dress with pastel tiers.

Jessica looked stunning in a pink mini dress

"The perfect day for the perfect Bird. Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles. Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates.

"Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!"

