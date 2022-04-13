Renee Zellweger makes surprise confession about working on Jerry Maguire The Bridget Jones star is now a two-time Oscar winner

Renee Zellweger opened up in a rare new interview about her career beginnings, especially with the project that gave her the push she needed, 1996's Jerry Maguire.

MORE: Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead stun fans with PDA packed photo during very special wedding

In an interview with Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, the host talked to the actress about first seeing her make the press rounds when she was cast in the Tom Cruise-starrer.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Thing About Pam official trailer

"They brought this young woman in, this is Renee, she's from Texas," he said. "And they said that she's going to be in this new movie with Tom Cruise."

"You weren't a deer in the headlights, but I was like 'wow, this is a very different kind of person to be put into this big media machine'," he continued.

MORE: Renee Zellweger reveals personal reason she stepped away from the spotlight

"What was that time like for you, because it was suddenly going from not famous to being in the biggest movie with the biggest star and all of this attention?"

Renee eventually paused before answering: "Yeah, that was weird," which elicited a chuckle from the hosts. "That was weird."

Renee is back on screens starring in The Thing About Pam

"I guess…I wasn't naive, but I wasn't really paying attention to certain things. Which was probably helpful. I was just living on the inside of these experiences and not worrying about perception or what people would say, or I wasn't privy to those things."

She further elaborated on having people in the industry who supported her in the way she needed and helped her establish an identity of her own as a rising star.

MORE: The Thing About Pam: everything you need to know about Renee Zellweger’s true-crime show

MORE: Renée Zellweger's childhood home looks like a boutique hotel - see inside

While promoting the second season of her new show The Thing About Pam, Jess also quizzed Renee about the prospect of her returning to her iconic role of Bridget Jones.

"I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun," she said. "I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."

The actress opened up about the possibility of another Bridget Jones movie

"I mean, Helen did write another book, so there's that," the two-time Oscar winner added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.