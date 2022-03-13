Renee Zellweger reveals personal reason she stepped away from the spotlight The actress stars in The Thing About Pam

Renee Zellweger has returned to the limelight following a hiatus and is back portraying Pam Hupp for the crime drama The Thing About Pam.

The notoriously private actress made a revelation about her time out of the spotlight during a recent interview on Today.

Renee revealed that the reason she took time off was due to "personal" reasons, explaining to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: "I don't know if I have reflected on it that much but it is different. I needed to step away and kind of grow as a person and work on some things that were not related to work, that's one of my favorite things about the work, that you have an opportunity to learn things that you wouldn't otherwise have occasion to explore."

VIDEO: Watch Renee Zellweger in The Thing About Pam

What's more, the actress even spent some time studying too during her work hiatus.

"I went to school and just took some time out. And just decided that I wanted to participate in a different way," she said.

"What school did you go to?" Hoda asked, to which the award-winning actress replied: "I snuck into UCLA for a little while and did some public policy."

Renee Zellweger recently took a break from the spotlight

Clearly impressed, Savannah replied: "You did?! What did you study?" to which Renee continued: "Yes, I studied international law, I'm really interested in politics."

When asked whether she hoped to pursue a career based on what she's been studying, she answered: "I'm not sure, but it's one of my favorite things. I'll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will, just don't get me started."

The star is now back taking on the lead role in The Thing About Pam

For now, the star is portraying Pam, and fans are more than happy that she's back in the spotlight once gain.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "When Betsy Faria is murdered in small-town Missouri, the police believe it's an open-and-shut case involving her husband, who is arrested and found guilty of the crime.

The actress recently hinted at a new career change in law

However, unanswered questions remain, and the case not only leads to a wrongful conviction but also sets into motion a chain of events that exposes a diabolical scheme involving Betsy's close friend Pam Hupp.

"Never considered a suspect, even though she was the last person to see Betsy alive, Pam keeps changing her story as she evades questions and leads investigators through a chilling series of unexpected twists and turns."

