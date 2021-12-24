Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead reunites with all of his kids after spending two years apart Happy Holidays!

Ant Anstead, the boyfriend of Renée Zellweger, has finally been reunited with all three of his children - just in time for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 42-year-old shared a heartwarming picture with his kids as he expressed his happiness over spending time with them over the festive season.

He shares two-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, and daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first wife Louise Herbert.

"Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn," he wrote in the caption. "My heart is FULL [heart emoji]. Happy Christmas x x."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Awesome, all your kids together!! What a great Christmas for all of you." Another said: "You have been waiting for this night for almost 2 yrs! I can see how your heart is full with love & gratitude." A third post read: "Having all the babies under one roof is the best feeling ever. No matter how old the babies are."

The doting dad shared this snap with his three children

The Wheeler Dealers star is celebrating Christmas at his home in Laguna Beach, California. His eldest two children currently reside in the UK, he is primarily based in the US.

"My two oldest children got to come over to the USA for the holidays! I am so looking forward to all of us being altogether this Christmas," he recently told People magazine. "Hudson was just 12 weeks old the last time Amelie and Archie got to see him in person. Then COVID hit and the borders shut down."

Back in June, Ant finalised his divorce with Christina and began a romance with A-list actress Renée. The hot new couple have been snapped on several occasions, with Renée even moving some items into Ant's new home.

