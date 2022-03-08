The Thing About Pam: everything you need to know about Renee Zellweger’s true-crime show The show is set to air on NBC

Renee Zellweger’s new true-crime drama, The Thing About Pam, is set to air on NBC in the US on Tuesday night - but how much do you know about the series? Find out all of the details about the true-crime drama here...

What is The Thing About Pam about?

The official synopsis reads: "When Betsy Faria is murdered in small-town Missouri, the police believe it's an open-and-shut case involving her husband, who is arrested and found guilty of the crime. However, unanswered questions remain, and the case not only leads to a wrongful conviction but also sets into motion a chain of events that exposes a diabolical scheme involving Betsy's close friend Pam Hupp.

"Never considered a suspect, even though she was the last person to see Betsy alive, Pam keeps changing her story as she evades questions and leads investigators through a chilling series of unexpected twists and turns."

Who is in The Thing About Pam's cast?

Renee Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp, and opened up about the role on The Tonight Show, explaining: "It was one of the most popular Dateline episodes ever… but then I listened to the [podcast]… I listened to it, I binged it, and I thought, 'How? […] There's so much evidence pointing away from his woman's husband… the podcast revolves on the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, and I play Betsy’s friend Pam."

Renee stars as Pam

Katy Mixon stars as Betsy, while Life as We Know It actor Josh Duhamel plays Joel Schwartz. You might also recognize 13 Going on 30 star Judy Greer, who plays Judy Askey.

Will you be watching?

When is The Thing About Pam out?

The show's first episode is set to air on NBC on Tuesday night, and has yet to confirm a release date in the UK - so watch this space!

