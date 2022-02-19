John Travolta's daughter Ella brings fans to tears with emotional tribute to her dad The Grease star turned 68 on 18 February

John Travolta's daughter Ella moved fans to tears on Friday with an emotional message to her dad in honor of his 68th birthday.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of the pair together, showing a young Ella resting on her dad's lap while he wrapped his arms around her, alongside a heartfelt message that tugged on her followers' heartstrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta celebrated wonderful news involving daughter Ella

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy," she penned.

It wasn't long before her fans sent John their own birthday wishes, with many praising him for raising such wonderful children. One responded: "Happy birthday to your amazing Dad. You are a beautiful example of what he has taught you."

READ: Ella Travolta shares heartbreaking post on late mom Kelly Preston's birthday

MORE: John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away

A second said: "Happy birthday!!!! From the occasional videos you share, dad and mom did an excellent job raising you. Despite you growing up with famous parents, you are a humble, down to earth girl. So perfect. Cheers to dad on his special day."

Ella shared this sweet photo on her dad's birthday

A third added: "This literally moved me to tears. I’ve been a huge fan of your dad’s all of my life and to know he is as kind as he is talented and charming, is such a wonderful revelation. He (and your beautiful mom) clearly did an amazing job as parents - you are a true gem."

John and Ella share a close bond and he often sings her praises on social media. Earlier this month, the proud dad shared a video of himself gushing over Ella's success with her debut single, Dizzy.

Talking into the camera, John said: "I just want to take this moment to thank you for all your support for Ella's song, Dizzy. It's a big success, we're very proud and it's all because of you."

John and Ella share a close bond

Ella was lost for words when she revealed her single has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries.

"Hi everyone. So, I wanted to thank you all so much because my new song, Dizzy, got over 100,000 streams on Spotify and that is just absolutely incredible, and I could not thank you guys enough," she said on Instagram.

She added: "Over 100 countries streamed Dizzy which is absolutely amazing, and I just – I'm speechless. Thank you, guys, so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.