Mickey Guyton reveals Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris ‘rally’ around the moms of country music

Mickey Guyton has revealed that she receives parenting advice from Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.

Exclusive: Mickey Guyton: 'I never stood up for myself, ever'

Mickey, who welcomed her 14-month-old son Grayson in early 2021, shared that she talks about motherhood with "my friend Maren about it, Carrie Underwood about it".

"It's just interesting," she told People. "Once you become a mom, the moms find you. Moms really rally around you because they get it."

The country singer also shared that she has a new look on life after becoming another. It’s something she previously told Hello!, admitting that her son "has influenced my music absolutely".

"I have always been a naturally maternal person, and when I look at the new generation I want to put my arms around them and protect them. I know what it's like to not feel protected and I want to be that force for the future. And for music, the way I write and think, the way my mind is now, I am such a different person than before I had a child," she said.

Maren is mom to two-year-old son Hayes while Carrie is mom to two boys, Isaiah Michael, seven, and Jacob Bryan, three.

While Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher, who married in 2010, are notoriously private about their family life, especially their two kids, the Ghost Story singer recently took to Instagram to post the most endearing photo of her two boys watching her incredible CMT Music Awards performance.

The snap saw the two from behind as they sat on the floor and looked up to the television where her mom was performing her new hit single, Ghost Story, from her upcoming album, Denim and Rhinestones.



