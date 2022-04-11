CMT Awards nominee Carrie Underwood reveals surprising reason she doesn't sing love songs The country music singer is nominated for Best Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood has a string of hits under her belt and has amassed a huge fan following since finding fame on American Idol.

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

But what may surprise you, is that despite her many ballads, the country music singer – who is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year with Jason Aldean at the CMT Music Awards – admitted she doesn't sing love songs.

Speaking on the Country Heat Weekly podcast, Carrie – whose hits include Before He Cheats and Two Black Cadillacs – revealed the unexpected reason behind her lack of romantic anthems.

"I don't sing love songs," she stated. "I would rather, like, kill a dude than talk about how much I love him."

Carrie Underwood wows in leg-lengthening mini dress

Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + more

Explaining her reasoning, Carrie added: "I just love the strong character that doesn't take anything from anybody – if you've been done wrong, I got you."

Carrie isn't a fan of performing love songs

Carrie's latest single, Ghost Story, is just as powerful and she previously opened up about what a magical song it is. "Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song that David (Garcia), Hillary (Lindsey), and Josh (Kear) wrote for me," she said.

"They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it.

"I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of Ghost Story. It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before."

Carrie is nominated for a CMT Music Award

Fans heading to Carrie's Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, might have to wait a while to hear her perform her new single live though.

"We have not quite discussed that yet," she told Country Heat Weekly co-host, Kelly Sutton when asked if she would be adding the single to her setlist.

"If people like it I wouldn't be surprised but we wanted to make sure all of the songs we were playing were bona fide hits, so, if the lovelies out there make it a bona fide hit we might have to add it."

