Carrie Underwood, HARDY and more: Best moments from backstage at the 2022 ACM Awards

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards saw the likes of Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton picking up coveted trophies, and performances from Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson.

The ceremony took place on Monday 7 March at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, and viewers enjoyed "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which streamed coast to coast instead of tape-delayed on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Country music legend Dolly Parton helmed the ceremony and was joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen but HELLO! was behind the scenes and below are several fun moments from your favorite stars...

Tenille Townes and Breland reveal their dream collaborators

Country stars including Tenille Townes spoke to HELLO! and many of them shared that Dolly Parton was their dream collaborator.

"I really do feel so inspired that Dolly Parton is in the house, anything around her would be a dream come true," Tenille told us, when asked who she would love to perform with, dead or alive.

Tenille spoke of the 'sisterhood' in the scene

"But there is such a cool sisterhood of people coming up. I rode to the carpet with my friend Caitlyn Smith, and I love her voice, my friend Caylee Hammack, and of course Lainey Wilson."

Dolly was a big inspiration for other artists as well, with Breland sharing that "if I could just sing one duet with Dolly, that would be amazing", and revealing that he is excited for fans to finally hear his debut album Cross Country and for "people to see my growth".

Elvie Shane revealed that he would love to perform with Roger Miller, as "he was the first CD I ever had, my great-grandma gave me his grreatest hits and taught me three chords and sent me on my way."

Breland is a big Dolly fan

HARDY thanks the artists who have helped him:

HARDY has been writing songs for years for Nashville artists and after taking home the Songwriter of the Year award, he told press backstage that Dierks Bentley was someone who had "really believed in my craft".

"Morgan Wallen I always forget to mention as he is more of a friend," he joked.

Carrie Underwood teases new project:

Carrie won Single of the Year

"I can't spill too many beans, but my fans know what I mean when I say 'soon'. Soon..." Carrie teased after her win for Single of the Year with Jason Aldean.

"They hate it when I use that word, 'what does it mean?' but I am busy for sure, " she added.

Carrie performed during the show with Jason and he shared how "scared" he was for her as they "put on a Vegas show" and Carrie descended to the stage from the ceiling of the stadium.

"When we came to rehearsals I knew she was coming from the ceiling but I saw this little bitty seat and I said, 'I''m glad you're doing it,'" he joked.

"She is a trooper."

Parker McCollum won't sing at his wedding:

Parker joked about singing at his wedding

When asked if he would be singing at his upcoming wedding, the Best New Male Artist winner joked: "It's my day off, and I told my fiance's dad, 'if you want to write that cheque, I'll sing.'"

He also revealed what he would tell his younger self, admitting it would be "slow down".

"I have been obsessed with getting there and there are some times I wish I had stopped and smelled the roses, for lack of a better expression."

