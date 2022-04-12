Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards The two were in awe of their mom

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it.

The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.

While Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher, who married in 2010, are notoriously private about their family life, especially their two kids, Isaiah Michael, seven, and Jacob Bryan, three, the star couldn't help but share the sweet way her sons supported her for her performance at the CMT Music Awards.

The Ghost Story singer took to Instagram to post the most endearing photo of her two boys watching her incredible performance.

The snap saw the two from behind as they sat on the floor and looked up to the television where her mom was performing her new hit single, Ghost Story, which is part of her upcoming album, Denim and Rhinestones.

The mom-of-two captioned the Story with: "My boys last night watching tier mama…" along with a purple heart, a nod to the ongoing color scheme throughout the promotion of her new album, which is out 10 June.

The adorable post

Isaiah and Michael were surely in awe, as the country icon's performance was truly jaw-dropping.

She naturally wore a bedazzled purple look for her performance, for which she shocked fans by mounting herself on aerobics ropes and was promptly lifted up in the air.

Carrie's incredible performance

The star shared a clip of her string performance, showing off her impressive skills, jokingly writing: "I can fly."

Fans were stunned at her abilities, writing: "The definition of ENTERTAINER," and: "he always steps up every performance," as well as: "In a league all her own."

