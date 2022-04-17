Michael Strahan takes fans by surprise with rare family video at home Fans definitely didn't see that ending coming

Michael Strahan's latest video offers an adorable glimpse into what his childhood might have looked like, and features a totally different side of the star.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares story of support from GMA co-star that leaves her in tears

The Good Morning America star paid a visit to his mother, Louise Strahan, and he shared a sweet video of what the two got up to while spending some mother-son quality time together.

The 50-year-old was born in Houston, Texas, and undoubtedly gets his love of sports – he was a quarterback for the New York Giants for over a decade – from his mom, who was a basketball coach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael's daughter makes her runway debut

MORE: Michael Strahan's sweet message of support for friend and co-star Robin Roberts

Michael first challenged fans to a guessing game, sharing a slew of images of him and his mom playing cards as the two pensively looked at their respective decks and tried to beat one another.

He posed the challenge in his caption, writing: "Okay… a game of mom vs son… how do you all think it ended????"

While fans took to the comments and placed their bets, commenting: "You didn't WIN & I clearly see the cards you're hiding!! Queen wisdom was way TOO MUCH for you!!!" and: "She whooped your behind!!! Cause you get it from your Momma!" his co-star had the sweetest comment of all.

The two took their game very seriously

Fellow morning show host Robin Roberts wrote: "Being together like that you both won!"

MORE: Michael Strahan sparks concern with new video

MORE: Michael Strahan has fans in stitches as he shares new video from his home in New York

Michael was sure to not leave fans hanging, and revealed the results of the game in a subsequent video. He definitely took his followers by surprise, and couldn't help but show off to his mom when he won the card game against her.

Michael teases his mom through their game

He captioned the video revealing his win with: "Well, if you guessed, I whooped my momma. You were right!!! I made her parched LOL… no idea where I come up with my trash talking sayings."

Fans couldn't believe the upset, writing: "It be your own son, how you do your Momma like that. She's going to remember that the next time you want a cake," and: "You know you're supposed to let her win!" as well as "She will get you later."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.