Michael Strahan sparks concern with new video The Good Morning America host is a doting dad-of-four

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan had fans concerned after he posted a video from his home on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former American footballer filmed his hand whilst taking on the "how steady is your hand challenge" and fans were very worried about the result!

WATCH: Michael Strahan fans are concerned about his appearance

As part of the video reel challenge, the voiceover asks, "I wanna see, how steady is your hand and then say what you do." So captioning the post, Michael wrote: "I played in the @nfl for 15 years LOL. #WouldDoItAllOverAgain"

At the end of the clip, Michael's hand looked a little worse for wear after being distorted by the video and friends and fans of the star were quick to weigh in on the result.

Michael's dog Enzo serves up his supermodel pose

Fellow American footballer Darcy Johnson commented: "We laugh.. but our bodies jack up bro."

One fan penned: "ET hands but those are money makers!!!" Another replied: "That pinky looks like it’s been through some stuff."

One adoring fan simply commented: "I didn’t play in the NFL but my fingers look like that, so you can wear yours as a badge of honor, well mine are just life."

Michael is no stranger to an Instagram trend as on Tuesday he filmed himself performing a challenge which is supposed to find your "model face."

Michael took part in another hilarious challenge this week

Supermodel Heidi Klum even replied to the hilarious clip which saw Michael marching around his house sporting his new pose.

Unfortunately for Michael, his dog Enzo was the one who truly stole his follower's hearts after he tried out the model pose himself and it's safe to say he completely nailed it.

Posting a snap of his brand new supermodel pup, Michael wrote: "That boy Enzo knows how to give the look! LOLOL."

Followers replied to the adorable photo of Enzo and all completely agreed. One fan wrote: "#signhimup #dogmodel." Another replied: "Definitely your son lol #smizing."

A third penned: "Oh Enzo so cute n yes he's got that look." A fourth commented: "Enzo is so darn cute." We completely agree!

