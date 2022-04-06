Michael Strahan has fans in stitches as he shares new video from his home in New York The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans around the world

Michael Strahan often shares fun videos on social media with his loyal fans, and his latest one caused quite the stir!

The Good Morning America star posted footage of himself lounging in his living room in New York, while taking part in a virtual model challenge.

In the video, the former football star moved his face in different directions to create the perfect supermodel pose, but it didn't go quite to plan!

VIDEO: Inside Michael Strahan's stylish New York home

In the caption, the TV star admitted that he had hurt his eyes as a result of trying to hold the facial position. "No joke my eyes hurt from holding this look for so long LOLOL," he wrote.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "I mean I see this on Time Square billboard in the future," while another wrote: "You are too funny." A third added: "This is too fun!"

Michael Strahan revealed he hurt his eyes after taking part in a new challenge at home!

The GMA co-anchor is never one to take himself too seriously and reminded his followers over the weekend of his hilarious prank last April Fool's Day.

The 50-year-old managed to trick the nation into thinking that he had closed the iconic gap between his two front teeth.

He had shared a convincing video of himself taking a trip to the dentist, and even filmed the finished result of his "closed gap".

The former football star is a doting father

Re-sharing the footage over the weekend, Michael wrote alongside it: "It's safe to say… last year’s #AprilFools joke worked LOLOL.

"Thank you LMU student, @ash.shaniah who made this hilarious compilation for a school project on the @michaelstrahanbrand . Well done! LOL."

Michael has been working at GMA since 2014

Michael is a much-loved star, and many people wake up to him each morning on Good Morning America, alongside his co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

After retiring from the NFL, the star joined GMA in 2014, before becoming a full-time anchor two years later.

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. He is a doting father and stepfather to five children, and is primarily based in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

