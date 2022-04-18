Drew Barrymore grows emotional as she's surprised with someone from her past live on-air The two were immediately nostalgic

Drew Barrymore couldn't help but go down memory lane – and shed some tears – upon receiving an epic surprise from her childhood on her morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

While the star is typically well prepared ahead of her guests' arrival and interviews with them, her show producers will occasionally set up a mystery guest who she finds out about just as they step out from backstage.

Monday's surprise guest was someone with an undeniable impact on the actress' life, and one who played a key part in one of her most memorable and iconic roles.

The surprise guest was Dee Wallace, who played none other than Drew's mom on her first big break, playing Gertie on Steven Spielberg's E.T.

She grew emotional the second Dee came out, quickly standing up to give her a long hug amid her obvious shock.

The two didn't hesitate to get into the inevitable nostalgic conversation, as Dee dished out all the behind-the-scenes details of filming the movie – its 40th anniversary being this year – and just what the host was like back then.

Drew and Dee recreate a scene from E.T.

She gave the star the sweetest compliment, admitting that even then, when she was seven-years-old, she: "Knew you were going to be a director [and] producer back then."

Her on-screen daughter returned the compliment when she confessed her first reaction upon meeting her movie mom for the first time, detailing how: "I remember when you showed up we were like, "Okay wow mom's sexy," and how she believes she still looks just as good.

The cast of E.T. reunited for the film's 20th anniversary in 2002

The two went on to discuss Steven, the film's director, who Drew to this day sees as a father figure and is extremely close to. She even revealed that her daughter Frankie is starting to see him the same way, saying that: "She's obsessed with him."

Dee revealed just how well taken care of Steven ensured the former child star would be on set, explaining how one day they found her talking to the E.T. doll in a corner, and from then on the director assigned two crew members to work on the doll at all times so it could respond and interact with her at any moment.

