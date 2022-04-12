Drew Barrymore speaks out after beloved Harry Potter star reveals she’s his crush She was as candid as it gets about who she likes

Drew Barrymore is on the market and she's just been very clear about her type and just who she's into.

During The Drew Barrymore Show's popular opening segment, Drew's News, where Drew and co-host Ross Mathews discuss the latest positive headlines, to the star's surprise, one of them involved her.

The two got to talking about celebrity crushes and their type, and the morning show host's unexpected answer got everyone talking.

WATCH: Drew reacts to Britney Spears' tribute to her

The candid conversation came about after Ross revealed that when Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe was asked who his top three celebrity crushes are, despite the fact that he's been in a relationship for ten years with actress Erin Darke, he did admit that Cameron Diaz, Juno Temple, and none other than Drew herself were on the top of his list.

The star quickly responded with: "That is crazy, it seems like he has a type!" She admitted that she did Google the couple, and thought they were very lovely.

The two went on to reveal who their celebrity and first crushes were, and while the actress' co-host had fairly common answers, such as Andrew Garfield, Mario Lopez and his first crush being Aladdin, her's was a little more unusual.

The longtime couple

Despite what others may have thought about her first crush, the mom-of-two didn't hesitate to confess that her's was Darth Vader, of Star Wars fame, receiving a: "You're so twisted" from her co-host in return.

She even went one step further, detailing that: "I used to have this recurring dream about him as a kid and it definitely had sexual undertones," in between fits of laughter from the two.

Drew opens up about her unexpected crush

Besides men in masks, she explained that she's always gravitated towards funny men. Because of the importance she places on humor, she discovered there's actually a dating app that matches people by sense of humor.

Drew stated that she was definitely intrigued by the concept, saying that: "I'm really looking forward to this dating app… I can't wait to see how it works," answering her show sidekick with a suggestive "maybe" when he asked if she'll join it.

