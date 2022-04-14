Drew Barrymore has candid conversation about break-ups where she admits she tried to get back together with an ex The star is a romantic at heart

Drew Barrymore has admitted that at the end of the day, she's a hopeless romantic through and through.

The star kicked off her program, The Drew Barrymore Show, by discussing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent – second – engagement, and revealed she is all about second chances.

She discussed the exciting engagement news during the popular segment she starts off every one of her morning talk shows with, Drew's News, where she and co-host Ross Mathews discuss the latest positive news headlines.

The two first got to discussing J. Lo's engagement ring, an 8.5 carat green diamond valued between five and ten million dollars, and how symbolic and meaningful the color is to the singer.

Ross went on to express how he has "always been fascinated by people who break up and years later get back together," which prompted the actress to ask the audience if they're into second chances.

Her show partner turned the question back to her, asking: "Have you ever thought about getting back together with an ex?" Drew did not hesitate with her answer, confessing: "God yes! I've tried so many times."

Drew and Ross consistenly lead one another into honest conversations

She candidly opened up about her approach to break-ups and how she's handled them, explaining that: "I always beat myself up and I was like, 'I am the problem, I am the common denominator of all the break-ups,' and then a few I've revisited and I'm like, 'The problems I've had I've overcome and fixed and you're still in the same place, that's very interesting.'"

The star said that she eventually realized that: "It was kind of a nice helpful thing for me, where I was like, 'I don't need all the blame for this not working.'"

Drew has been open about dating following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman

The Charlie's Angels actress expressed that she definitely understands where the urge to get back with an ex comes from, detailing how: "I think we revisit because we loved them! And they made us laugh or there was something about them."

She ended the honest conversation with a profound question she's always asked herself: "When you break-up, where does the love go?" before stating that the long time coming Bennifer reunion is: "Very hopeful for all the romantics out there."

