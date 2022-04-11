Drew Barrymore opens up about how her tumultuous childhood influenced her approach to parenting The star knows how to be candid

Drew Barrymore has undoubtedly become one of morning television's exemplary figures of positivity and good energy, proven so by the success of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Fans know they can always look to her to boost their mood, while celebrities and co-workers consistently sing her praises about what a great and supportive teammate, co-star, and boss she is.

The star's latest feature on The Washington Post proves just as much, filled with compliments from best friend Jimmy Fallon and her crew on her show, but it also reminds readers how tumultuous her journey was.

Throughout the interview, the actress turned television host opened up about how her difficult childhood made her so comfortable in front of the camera, and how it has translated into her children's own upbringing as she handles parenting and Hollywood.

Drew comes from a long line of legendary Hollywood actors, and her very first movie was Steven Spielberg's E.T. at age six.

Though she was poised to become a "modern Shirley Temple," she instead was in rehab by age 13, something she's incredibly candid about on her show and beyond.

The article perfectly captures how Drew can lighten things up whenever it's needed

When it comes to how she'll handle her own daughters being raised by a famous mom, she told the newspaper: "I am a god damn Doberman when it comes to my kids." It's part of what lured her into hosting a talk show, author Sonia Rao explaining that: "She wanted to make it home for dinner, to provide her two young daughters with the sense of stability she rarely experienced."

The mom-of-two most recently alluded to her difficult upbringing when Britney Spears shared a heartfelt tribute to her, saying she and Kate Hudson were: "The most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life."

Britney's heartwarming tribute

The star responded on-air, alluding to their similarities growing up in the public eye, expressing that: "I have so many feelings towards her… We have some unique journeys in common," and stating that she has a "tremendous amount" of understanding and empathy for Britney.

The pop star is certainly not the only one who thinks so highly of Drew, and the recent article had actress Melanie Lynskey saying of her that: "She has something about her that is truly magic. She feels like your best friend.”

