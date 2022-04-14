Drew Barrymore wows in swimsuit video - but fans focus on something else Their attention was elsewhere!

Drew Barrymore delighted fans when she shared a relaxing video from a totally unexpected setting, and while viewers gushed about how great and happy she looked, others were totally distracted by something else.

The clip started in the star's shower, a background fans of her beauty videos are used to seeing, but then she revealed a different location followers are not so used to seeing, the beach.

While the morning show host grew up in Los Angeles and lived in the California city well into adulthood, she moved to New York City – where she films The Drew Barrymore Show – following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman so her daughters, Olive and Frankie, could be closer to their father and his side of the family.

In the post, the mom-of-two is showing fans her hair care routine, showcasing one of her favorite products, a Leave-In Miracle Nectar by Garnier Fructis.

She appears initially displeased with her frizzy hair, and then the footage suddenly jumps to a clip of her looking much happier, breathing in the salty hair as she walks around on an isolated beach.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress took perfect advantage of the empty beach, and included a clip of herself in a navy swimsuit with a low back splashing around and taking a dive in the ocean.

The peaceful video

While fans commented they had been enjoying the serene energy of the video, everything changed once Drew came out of the water.

As she was kneeling on the sand applying some of her favorite product to her wet hair, she appeared unfazed by the massive iguana that ran past her. So unfazed in fact, that the next shot is an up close one where the camera is right on the creature's face.

Drew is no stranger to showing her beauty routine from her blue-tiled bathroom

In between compliments about how radiant the morning show host looked, people couldn't help but write things like: "WAS THAT AN ALLIGATOR?" and: "We're just gonna ignore the dinosaur?"

Creepy crawlers aside, the star looked relaxed as ever after her time at the beach, finishing off the recap of her time relaxing with a selfie of her smiling ear to ear.

