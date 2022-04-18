Kelly Ripa delights fans with unbelievable throwback with Mark Consuelos Their chemistry was clear from the start

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love seriously goes way back. Fans of the longtime couple can't help but gush at the latest throwback the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host just shared on Instagram.

The star further proved just how "couple goals" the two truly are with the unbelievable picture, and that the love they have for one another was right there from the start.

The image is from their time on the popular soap opera they both appeared in, All My Children, which ran from 1970 to 2013.

The morning talk show host played the character of Hayley Vaughan starting in 1990, and she met her future husband when he began playing his character of Mateo Santos in 1995. They married in 1996 and have since had three children, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19.

The photo captures a scene of All My Children where Kelly – who's wearing just a white towel wrapped around her – appears looking up at Mark. She's laughing as he is smiling ear to ear, and their chemistry is palpable even from across the screen.

The mom-of-three captioned her post with: "Haley loves Mateo #acm #mcm 1998."

The incredible throwback

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments ro rave about the picture, writing: "Been with y'all since day 1 on the show," and: "The golden age of All My Children," as well as: "Never ever been more obsessed with a soap couple than I was with Haley & Mateo!!!! Does that mean I feel the same about Kelly & Mark? Probably!"

Their characters on the hit series also found love, but their marriage was much more dramatic on-screen, as it happened spontaneously when Haley was in the hospital after Mateo found her in a cave because a jealous friend had drugged and abandoned her there.

Kelly and Mark on All My Children

While not as dramatic, their nuptials were just as impromptu. The two had tried to keep their relationship private, and some of their co-stars only found out about it when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting each other.

Both of them received Emmy nominations from their performance on the series.

