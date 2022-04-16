Kelly Ripa's lookalike daughter steals the spotlight in sweet family photo The star has three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa delighted fans with a rare glimpse into family life when she shared a photo of her daughter, Lola, on Friday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often posts photos of her sons, Joaquin and Michael, but her middle child prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

So when the TV host decided to celebrate Easter with a snapshot of the 20-year-old, her social media followers were thrilled.

In the throwback Instagram photo, Lola was beaming broadly as Kelly hugged her during a red carpet event.

Both mother and daughter showed off their cute dimples as they smiled for the camera.

Kelly and her daughter bare a striking resemblance to one another

While Kelly wore her blonde hair in a short bob, Lola looked adorable with her long, brown locks loose around her shoulders.

Kelly captioned the image: "#tbt 2009 springtime with my teeny tiny @theyoungestyung."

Her fans couldn't help but comment on how similar they looked with many calling them, "twins," while others wrote: "What a beautiful picture Mother & Daughter," and, "she looks so much like you here".

Kelly and Mark have three children together

Lola is currently a junior at NYU studying music and is notoriously private. Her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, previously revealed that she rarely lets them share pictures of her on social media.

However, she made an exception at the end of 2021, when she allowed Kelly to post a lovely family photo featuring all five members of the Consuelos family.

While it wasn't a new image, the snapshot taken several New Year's Eves ago showed them all enjoying a sun-soaked vacation.

Kelly and Mark's daughter is their middle child

Kelly and Mark's youngest son, Joaquin, is the only one of their children to study outside of New York where they live.

During an interview with her LIVE! co-host, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly opened up about the challenges of university, when she said: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person.

"So, when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if [Lola] feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

