Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star always looks amazing

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media.

One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked almost unrecognisable in the 'after' photo after applying a makeup filter.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up bizarre rumours in vacation video with Mark Consuelos

The Hope and Faith actress had heavy mascara and a bronzed foundation base, as well a nude lipstick. In the caption, she joked: "Spot the difference?"

The star enjoys spending time at her home in the Hamptons and goes there during the weekends and holidays. The spacious property boasts a beautiful ocean view and a sprawling garden complete with a large swimming pool and lounge area.

Famous friends including Kelly's Live co-host Ryan Seacrest are often over there too.

Kelly Ripa shared a fun before-and-after beach photo

The star lives in Manhattan during the week, in an equally impressive property on the Upper East Side. The impressive townhouse even has a rooftop garden and has impressive views of the Big Apple.

Kelly and Mark have lived in New York for many years, and it's where they raised their three children.

The star works close to her home and has been hosting New York-based talk show Live since 2001. Kelly is an executive producer along with her co-host Ryan and Michael Gelman.

Kelly and Mark faced a lot of change in their personal life last year too, and are getting used to their new way of life after becoming empty nesters.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with their youngest son Joaquin

In September, their youngest son Joaquin went off to Michigan to study. This was a big change for the family, as Kelly and Michael's oldest children Lola and Michael both studied far closer to home in New York.

Michael – who is an aspiring actor – recently appeared on Live to talk about the upcoming change, and told Kelly's co-host Ryan that his mom would be just fine.

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he joked.

The celebrity couple are now empty nesters

Back in 2019, Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

