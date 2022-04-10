Kelly Ripa inspires fans as she reveals unexpected date with husband Mark Consuelos

Turns out Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos' Sunday dates aren't so relaxing, but they sure are impressive! The longtime couple are no strangers to showing fans just how much "couple goals" they are, and they've proved it once more.

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996, having had three kids – Lola, Joaquin, and Michael – since. The actor recently celebrated his 51st birthday, and his wife adoringly described him as "my forever heart and soul."

The two took fans along on their latest outing together, giving a sweet glimpse into what they like to do off the screen.

Following their son Joaquin's decision to go to school at the University of Michigan, his parents decided to start renting a house in Ann Arbor. The two are becoming true Michigan locals, and have seriously impressed fans upon revealing they just ran their most recent 5k mile marathon.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the major athletic achievement, sharing a video of herself post-run, where she said: "A lot of people want to know what we do on Sundays…" as her husband popped up on screen to show the medals they received.

She went on to confess though: "Just kidding we never do that, but we did it today," also admitting that: "My chin is numb because it's effing cold still."

Kelly commemorates the impressive milestone

The couple were initially modest about their performance, saying in between deep exhales that: "We were respectable, we were not embarrassing… I mean, not more so than we normally are."

Despite her thoughts on how their run was, the mom-of-three still shared a slew of photos from the day, featuring selfies with Mark with both wearing their well-deserved 5k medals, and a sweet snap of her "Michigan mom" coffee mug.

Kelly and Mark are glowing in a pre-run selfie

She also shared the major milestone with a post on her Instagram feed, captioning yet another selfie with: "Two incredibly average runners. One Big House!!" referencing the name of the marathon.

Fans and celebrities alike inundated her comment section with praise, writing: "Proud of you!" and: "Hope you enjoyed the run and our freezing temperatures!" as well as: "It's #lifegoals to do things like this with your partner. What great role models for the kids."

