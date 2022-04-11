Kelly Ripa announces exciting update on her much-anticipated book The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a busy year ahead!

Kelly Ripa has had an incredible career to date and the year 2022 is certainly a busy one for her!

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant décor

Along with hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan each morning, the TV star is preparing for the release of her much-anticipated book, Live Wire.

She's been sharing details of the book's release on social media of late, most recently on Monday, when she shared a preview picture of the cover, along with her husband Mark Consuelos' rather unexpected response to her writing!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's incredible New York view from her townhouse revealed

She wrote: "My husband said writing a book is like giving birth. He's never done either. Although it would be like giving birth, if giving birth lasted 18 months. A labor of love nonetheless. Preorder for those who love long winded short stories. Link in Bio. #LiveWireBook."

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible transformation ahead of the Oscars

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family celebrate news related to son Joaquin's time at college

Fans were quick to congratulate Kelly, with one writing: "Can't wait, congrats sister, so proud of you," while another wrote: "Can't wait! The cover and title are everything." A third added: "Cannot wait to read this."

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly Ripa shared a new update on her much-anticipated book, Live Wire

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shares incredible pool-side photo from vacation with famous parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa's Thanksgiving dinner statement has been dividing fans

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos had quite the reaction to her book news!

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humour".

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show during memorable TV appearance

MORE: Kelly Ripa's bikini photo divides fans

The publisher added: "As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. "It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares a new glimpse inside her bedroom at incredible New York townhouse

MORE: Kelly Ripa receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael

"Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen - a very wise woman who has something to say."

Live Wire is Kelly's debut book

What's more, Kelly hopes that this is just the start, as she told Parade last year that her ultimate goal would be working behind the scenes and writing, as it's something she enjoys so much.

MORE: Kelly Ripa asks for help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

"I've been writing a lot. So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," she shared.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.