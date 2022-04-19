Georgia Tennant shares glimpse inside David Tennant's 51st birthday celebrations in LA

David Tennant certainly marked his 51st birthday in style! Both he and his wife Georgia were in Los Angeles over the Easter period with their children, and the couple headed to the trendy Cecconi's for a lavish birthday meal.

Sharing a snapshot of the Doctor Who star with his mixed berry pavlova, Georgia wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to Mr G Tennant x #paisleymess #fiftyonederful." She also added the hashtags, #LAwithoutahat and #niche.

WATCH: David Tennant carries daughter Birdie in adorable clip

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Jennifer Garner writing: "Happy Birthday, Mr. T! [heart emojis]." One fan stated: "Liking for your reflection in the spoon."

Another said: "Happy Birthday David, I hope the rumours about you coming back to Doctor Who are true." A fourth post read: "Happy birthday, Sir! I hope you had a wonderful day with your family, and could share a piece of this huge cake with Georgia, just 1 spoon."

The couple, who have been married since December 2021, share two sons and three daughters - Ty, 20, Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, Doris, seven, and two-year-old Birdie.

Georgia shared this snap of Mr G Tennant

After returning to the UK, Georgia uploaded a video of their youngest child, Birdie, jumping around in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "Jet lag," the doting mum simply said.

The actress shares frequent insights into her life as a parent, and melted hearts over the weekend when she shared an image of her youngest daughter. In the snapshot she posted, David could be seen from the back, lifting the little girl above his head so that she could shoot a basketball through an outdoor hoop.

Georgia added a tongue-in-cheek caption to the sweet photo which simply read: "#cheat". The mum-of-five's fans were quick to defend her husband, however, many of them also phrased their comments in hashtag form. One wrote: "#bestshot," another added: "#assist #adorbs," and a third commented: "#teamwork".

