Georgia Tennant's dad makes hilarious jibe at David Tennant Peter Davison starred as the Doctor for three years

It is no secret that Georgia and David Tennant are very comfortable making hilarious jokes at each other's expense, but this time the joke came from David's father-in-law, Peter Davison.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Georgia reshared a funny snap sent to her by casting director Jennifer Euston, and it showed Peter holding a hilarious sign above hubby David's head.

Written on a sheet of white A4 in thick black marker pen were the words, "HE'S NOT THAT SPECIAL" with the "THAT" underlined. Across the top of the image, Jennifer wrote: "Time Lord Humour. I adore your father @georgiatennant."

The image in question was taken when the pair appeared at Comic Con in Wales together on Saturday.

The Doctor Who duo appeared at Comic Con on Saturday

This is the second update in the saga, as Georgia took to her Instagram on Saturday with another hilarious comment from her father, who attended Comic Con with David.

For Peter's first comical jibe he stood at the back of a long queue of Doctor Who fans waiting to meet the infamous 'Time Lord' and again held up the sign "HE'S NOT THAT SPECIAL" whilst looking dead-pan at the camera.

Quoting her father, Georgia captioned the image: "'Here I am protesting in front of the half-mile queue for your husband. #peterdavison #davidtennant #awkward @walescomiccon."

Peter played the Doctor when he was 29

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the jibe between the two former Doctors and quickly commented on the joke.

One fan wrote: "This is a wonderful picture! We love you, Peter!" Another said: "This is hilarious. Your dad is the best."

Others couldn't believe the queue wasn't for Peter who played the title role in Doctor Who in the 1980s and one replied to Georgia's post: "How is there not a queue to meet your dad???"

A fourth fan penned: "I queued up once for an hour to see Pete Davison at a con as a kid, so I’d wait again for either." Another put "I would wait in a half-mile long queue to see your dad!"

