Georgia Tennant shares rare glimpse of son Ty – and he's unrecognisable

Mother-of-five Georgia Tennant gave a rare glimpse at her son, Ty Tennant, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday – and we cannot believe our eyes.

Ty, who turned 20, looked as stylish as ever as he featured in a candid photo his mother posted to her 253,000 followers on Instagram.

Captioning the photo, the 37-year-old wrote: "He’s 20. I’m so old. Happy Birthday @ty_tennant_. You’re magic."

In the snap Ty looks unrecognisable while sporting long blonde rockstar hair, an open black and white checked shirt with a white nirvana T-shirt underneath and a pair of dark grey corduroy trousers.

Gerogia's son Ty looks unrecognisable in this birthday snap

Accessorising the look, he wore four chains around his neck with a couple of quirky pendants including a skull and snake. His charming look was completed with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Fans couldn't wait to leave their birthday wishes for the 20-year-old and were quick to comment on his transformation.

Gerogia shows her support for son Ty's band last month

One fan wrote: "I thought this was Timothy Chalamet lol HBD" with a red heart. Another impressed follower said: "His hair and outfit is such a vibe and so incredibly cool. Happy Birthday." Another shocked fan replied: "Honest to God I thought this was a pic of Kurt Cobain."

Amongst the countless birthday wishes, fans praised Ty's talent and expressed their desire for him to follow in the footsteps of his dad, David Tennant, as one commented: "Well, I think he's old enough to play the Doctor now."

Georgia celebrates socially distanced Mother's Day with mum Sandra

Sunday was a double celebration for the Tennant's as Georgia also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself celebrating Mother's Day with her mum, Sandra Dickinson.

The sweet picture showed the pair sitting outside enjoying some prosecco, with Sandra wearing a face mask. On the photo she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to @sandickens. As you can see, Covid isn't running our fun."

