David Tennant and his wife Georgia are thrilled with their daughter Olive's latest achievement - her debut movie, Belfast, won the Outstanding British Film award at BAFTAs in London on Sunday night.

The award-winning film holds special meaning for the couple; their ten-year-old daughter Olive made her acting debut on the big-screen alongside the likes of Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Dame Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds.

Sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her little girl on set, the proud mother gushed on Instagram: "Outstanding British Film [party popper emoji] #eebaftas #bafta #belfast @belfastmovie #olivetennant."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "We watched the film last night and LOVED it. Your sweet girl was so brilliant in it." Another remarked: "Such a great film! Congrats Tennants!"

A third post read: "Wahoo! Olive was absolutely brilliant in it! She’s such a natural." A fourth person wrote: "Awesome! Look at that young star and she looks just like her dad except for the pretty blonde hair like you."

The new British-Irish drama also stars newcomer Jude Hill and was directed by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the poignant story of one boy’s childhood amid the mayhem of the late 1960s.

Georgia shared these snaps of her daughter Olive

Accepting the award, writer-director Kenneth said: "Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching in tonnage a UK and Irish cinema film at UK and Ireland cinemas. All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too. It's alive, and long may they live together.

"This is a black and white film about the Troubles. It was not an easy pitch, but when the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make or to finance, please remember if you build it, they will come.

"Build it with passion and truth and believe in the originality and uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told."

He added: "We are so proud to be included in this year's films; they are all outstanding. Thank you very much for being so kind to ours, we deeply appreciate it."

