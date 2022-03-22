David Tennant's wife Georgia seriously divides fans with rare couple photos It was all for a good cause!

David Tennant and his wife Georgia have caused a stir with their latest Instagram photos.

MORE: Georgia Tennant stuns with photo of eldest son Ty as a baby

The couple, who prefer to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, posed together for three new images in honour of World Down Syndrome Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant's trip to Edinburgh takes an unexpected turn

The annual event, which is held on 21st March, invites people to wear odd socks to signify uniqueness – and David and Georgia take part every year.

READ: Georgia Tennant refers to husband David's 'other wife' in cheeky message

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals private text messages with her husband

However, their images did divide fans – not least because one photo sees Georgia posing with her husband's foot in her mouth. "I am disturbed!" one fan remarked, while a second joked: "Georgia blink twice if you need help!" A third added: "There we go...Foot fetish content...it was only a matter of time!!"

Georgia and David divided fans with their latest snapshots

Others applauded the couple for taking part, with particular note paid to David's choice of socks, which were in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. "Love the choice of colours!" one fan shared.

READ: Georgia Tennant melts hearts with stunning wedding photos

MORE: 10 rare photos of David and Georgia Tennant's five adorable children

David, 50, and Georgia, 37, have been married since 2011 and together share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, whom David adopted.

The couple share five children together

They are also parents to ten-year-old Olive, who recently made her film debut in Kenneth Branagh's acclaimed Belfast, eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and Birdie, two.

READ: Georgia Tennant reveals husband David's unexpected makeover

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares gorgeous photo of daughter Birdie – fans all say the same thing

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

David and Georgia married in 2011

Around the World in 80 Days actor David usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to Georgia when a Guardian journalist jokily suggested he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. "That's exactly what I did, yes!” he replied. “And there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.