Courteney Cox poses with fans as she makes rare appearance with boyfriend Johnny McDaid Love this!

Courteney Cox has reunited with her partner Johnny McDaid in the UK for a series of Snow Patrol shows.

On Saturday, she arrived at the Isle of Wight festival, and was even spotted taking selfies with fans.

The Friends actress rocked a simple black sweater and black luxe trousers for the annual festival, paired with an over-the-shoulder fanny pack. She wore her gorgeous black locks loose and tucked behind her ears.

MORE: Courteney Cox flooded with support after hilarious appearance confession

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox behind-the-scenes of her new project

Courteney was spotted backstage being approached by fans and more than happy to take selfies - even with a security guard.

Earlier in the week, the star took to social media to share that she had reunited with Johnny in London, posting two selfies and pictures of the band on stage.

MORE: Courteney Cox's daughter, 17, wows with unbelievable rendition of Adele song

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares surprising revelation about Friends' costume choices

"1st night in London with my @jmd_snowpatrol," she captioned the post.

Courteney was reunited with Johnny

She has been dating Johnny for seven years after being introduced by mutual friend, Ed Sheeran.

The 57-year-old lives in a beachside house in Malibu and is mom to 16-year-old daughter Coco, who she shares with her ex-husband David Arquette.

Courteney was taking a break from filming for her new Starz drama, Shining Vale, which will see her play alongside Mira Sorvino.

A security guard was quick to ask for a selfie

The series is a "smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal," read the synopsis.

Courteney's former wild child Pat moves her family to an abandoned house in a small town from the big city as she battles depression and a midlife crisis.

Courteney posed for pictrue with fans

But no one in her family - neither her husband nor her children - seem to acknowledge that the house itself is haunted, leaving Pat convinced she may be going mad.

Mira plays Rosemary, a character who may be Pat's split personality, her id, a muse, or even a demon trying to possess her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.