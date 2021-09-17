Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about Friends reunion 

As much as we all adored seeing the six Friends cast members together again for the first time in decades, Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the reality of making the reunion show was harder than she thought it would be.

Chatting on Literally! With Rob Lowe, she explained: “Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, some easy and some not so easy for each of us... It was brutal, and also you can't turn it off.

"There are cameras everywhere and I can't stop crying... There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle. Maybe David didn't [cry], I don't think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr Tough Guy... Even he got a little misty.”

The one-off episode saw Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all reunite, which included them visiting a perfect replica of the original set. Jennifer continued: "I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated because, in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch – it's kind of hard to time travel. Because you're going back to a time and, mind you, it is when I say the set was put back exactly, it was the exact same everything.

“Down to the little tchotchkes on the shelf and little tiny things that had been in a storage space for this whole time. All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us.”

During the episode, Matthew admitted that he struggled with anxiety while filming the show, and felt a huge amount of pressure for the audience to laugh at his lines. Addressing his appearance, the producer Kevin S. Bright told The Hollywood Reporter: "I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again. What people say is what people say. I don't have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."

