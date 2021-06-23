Lisa Kudrow reveals the heartbreaking reason for this huge transformation A change in appearance changed everything for her

Lisa Kudrow has always been seen as one of the most popular celebrities the world over, for her charm and humor. However, that wasn't always the case, and it was the trigger for a major change.

Lisa tuned in for an interview on the Howard Stern Show with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to talk about Friends and life around and after it.

MORE: The Friends Carpool Karaoke leaves Lisa Kudrow in tears

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get your first glimpse at the Friends reunion

However, when talking about their early lives and career beginnings, the ladies opened up about their insecurities in school and being unpopular.

When Howard asked the women about their newfound fame after Friends giving them the opportunity to feel better about themselves, Lisa talked about how she was unpopular in school, specifically junior high.

MORE: Friends star Lisa Kudrow reveals hilarious misunderstanding over son's graduation

MORE: Friends fans left in shock as Gunther star, James Michael Tyler, reveals devastating cancer news

"Junior high was friendless," she said. "Then I found play production and acting, and I made some friends." But it was a drastic physical transformation that turned the tables.

A young Lisa Kudrow was not the most popular kid in school despite her talent

"Then I got my nose job between junior high and high school, and then guys, everyone, [would pay attention]," she said. She also said that while she liked that they'd notice, she was angry about the fact that it took that for them to notice her.

"But then I realized that there was no need for me to be mad, because I'm happy," she added at the end.

MORE: Friends TV show gifts: 10 gifts for a true Friends fan after the reunion

MORE: Lisa Kudrow and lookalike mother pose for very rare photo together

The women also mentioned that none of them went to prom, with Lisa and Courteney never being asked owing to their popularity, and Jennifer's school not having one. "It wasn't a thing at my school, it was a high school for performing arts, so we just had our own party," she said.

The ladies from Friends spoke about what their experiences were like in school and beyond

They also talked about how because the six were so close and supportive as a cast on Friends, they were able to dispel any feelings of negativity or bitterness that lingered on from before, and were able to stay positive even after the show because of it. "It was more than a job, more than a TV show, it was family and nurturing," Jennifer added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.