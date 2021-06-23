Jennifer Aniston reveals shocking details about high school and fame It's not always 'I'll be there for you'

Jennifer Aniston made a revelation that really makes you question the price of fame and what being an international celebrity can be like.

In an interview with Howard Stern for the Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Howard asked the women from Friends about what it's like to date after becoming famous and whether they'd become more cynical about it.

Jennifer replied, saying, "It wasn't malicious in the way it is today back then," also adding, "I was wonderfully naive and didn't assume any ill-will of people."

However, she also talked about incidents regarding where her fame would come back to haunt her, especially when it comes to seeing her name in other publications.

A younger Jennifer Aniston from her days on the Ferris Bueller TV show

"And then, there came a point when I remember reading STAR Magazine, and it was this crazy story," she says. "And then, people from high school, you'd find out, had sold this story. That happened a couple of times."

When Howard pressed on further asking about the stories, she responded, "One young girl said I stole her boyfriend in high school.

"Or there was footage of me playing spin the bottle at a party, and it was intercut with some - one of those weird hard copy shows of the day." She did clarify saying that none of the stories were ever true.

The three ladies from Friends have remained incredibly close since the show

The women opened up more about not completely coming to grips with fame. "I'm still naive, especially when it comes to paparazzi," Courteney added, also talking about how Jennifer would give her advice on what to wear outside when she would not realize that she was being trailed by the paparazzi.

"I will go out looking the weirdest - because I didn't realize they were going to be at the farmer's market!" Courteney said to the trio's amusement.

