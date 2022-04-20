Dax Shepard jokingly calls time on marriage to Kristen Bell with comical post The couple have been married since 2013

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have a seemingly solid Hollywood relationship but there is one thing which could rock their romance... Yellowstone star, Luke Grimes.

Taking to Instagram, Dax shared a photo of his wife embracing the rugged actor and jokingly gave her permission to divorce him for Luke.

He wrote: "Well, that's a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes."

His fans thought his post was hilarious and commented: "I mean…you really can’t even be mad. Everyone gets it," and, "can she not have both?"

Dax shared the photo of Kristen embracing Luke Grimes from Yellowstone

Kristen even weighed in on the moment by reposting her husband's photo and added a fun quip of her own.

"Sister wives? Nah, let’s go with Brother husbands. @lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We’re all Duttons now!! Repost from @daxshepard."

Luke previously worked with Dax on the 2017 Netflix comedy El Camino Christmas, and he has been married to model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes since 2018.

Kristen and Dax have two children together

Dax and Kristen have two children together and said 'I do' in a very low-key celebration in 2013, four years after getting engaged.

The couple saved so much money on their venue, wedding dress, cake and music that they only spent a total of $147 (or £111)

Talking to The Knot, he explained: "We did not want a wedding. We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress—Who’s invited? What’s for dinner?—since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

Kristen added: "The total was $147 and I believe that included the gas in the car and the playlist. He bought all of my favorite songs from high school on to play in the car on the way there and those $1.99 single tracks, the total for the day was $147."

