Kristen Bell shares anecdote about home life with Dax Shepard with very revealing picture

Kristen Bell left fans howling with her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show as she opened up about a particularly revealing moment of her life at home with husband Dax Shepard.

Kelly opened up her segment by saying: "Here's what your neighbors see when they look at your house," and then showed a picture of the Good Place star completely in the nude except for a pair of blue compression socks.

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's bathroom debate

She was bent over, presumably in the midst of a yoga pose, and she'd been blurred out for audiences, with Kelly adding: "We saw this."

"First of all…Dax, congratulations. Congratulations, I just need to say it. Like way to go, buddy," she joked, to which Kristen replied: "In my defense, that's the back of the house."

The host hilariously retorted: "If I looked like that, who cares if they see?! Take the shot!" which left several audience members in hysterics.

Kristen dished on walking around wearing only compression socks

Kristen then further explained that she was comfortable with walking around the house in no clothes, however she'd often be busted by Dax for wearing just socks because her feet got cold.

"He always busts me because I wear really high socks and I don't take those off," she shared sheepishly. "I keep them on compression and it's really nice. And he's always snapping pictures of me when I'm like this [poses], and then just like these amazing thick grandpa socks."

The video was posted to the show's Instagram page, and fans in the comments section quickly shared their thoughts on it, with one writing: "My husband calls them birth control socks when I wear them!"

The Hollywood couple are parents to two daughters

Another said: "When you didn't realize you could love @kristenanniebell more," and a third even added: "KELLY [laughing emojis] 'who cares if they look if I look like that!! TAKE THE SHOT!!'"



