Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, not just for their rock-solid dynamic but also their general sense of humor.

They have, however, had some divisive moments in the past, and Kristen shared some insight into their bond that left fans feeling the same way.

On her Instagram, Kristen posted a picture of a tweet that said: "If two people always agree, it's a sign that at least one of them isn't thinking critically - or speaking candidly.

It then went on to talk more about how differences of opinion and relationship friction can enrich bonds rather than create rifts.

The Frozen actress agreed with the sentiment, writing in the caption: "Real talk. I disagree with my husband on practically everything. And because we are always respectful, it's very stimulating."

Her take on the matter had quite a few of her fans and followers contemplating the issue for themselves, with mixed results.

The actress' take wasn't one all her fans agreed with

Several agreed with Kristen, with one fan commenting: "I need someone to disagree with me at least 50% of the time to keep me in check," and another adding: "At school my 3rd grader learned the phrase 'I respectfully disagree.' I love this so much!"

However, there were many who also were against the notion, with one fan writing: "Two people can agree on something. Doesn’t mean they’re not thinking or being real. They just agree," and another saying: "Well… maybe two people can agree most of the time especially if they have the same education level, beliefs and convictions."

A few were conflicted on the matter, as one commented: "Depends what you disagree about. It's good to tussle and debate, but some issues are too significant to tolerate differences - racism, homophobia, anti-vaxxers, etc."

Kristen and Dax, at least to the public eye, have quite the healthy marriage, and they have taken fans through several of their disagreements in the past.

Kristen and Dax have had hilarious debates before, like a recent bathroom-related one

Some of them even tend to be quite hilarious and relatable, though, like a recent clip Kristen posted from her bathroom, where she got into a debate with her husband about a piece of toilet paper she left on the toilet bowl.

