Drew Barrymore has heartfelt conversation about love and marriage amid co-host’s upcoming nuptials

While Drew Barrymore may be the star of The Drew Barrymore Show, she's very clear about the fact that she couldn't do it without her beloved co-pilot, Ross Mathews.

He's been with the star through all the two successful seasons of the popular daytime show, which began in September of 2020, and he will continue to bring his bright energy to the show in its third season, for which it was recently renewed.

The television reporter is Drew's right hand man during the show's initial segment, Drew's News, where the two go over the latest positive headlines.

Fans of the show are no strangers to hearing Ross often mention to his fiancé, Wellington García, who he affectionately calls Welly, and now they get to actually see the happy couple live on air, as it was announced on Wednesday's episode that their are The Knot magazine's latest cover stars.

Audiences were in for an even more exciting surprise, when the stars announced that he was actually joining the two on stage.

As he joined, the three hilariously referred to each other as the hottest throuple on daytime television, with the actress admitting that she loves to third wheel.

The sweet conversation

She even teased that she would be "the flower girl at their wedding" and that she already has her dress picked out.

She was quick to commend them for their love, saying: "You guys look like you're having so much fun in your engagement."

The adorable fiancés

The couple opened up about how important it was to them to share their love with the world and be a part of the representation they were missing when they were growing up, Wellington in the Dominican Republic and Ross in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The mom-of-two complimented them in return, saying that: "The energy that you put into it is just such a loving energy… every time I see you guys doing your thing it reminds me to enjoy life more, it really does, it's so inspiring."

