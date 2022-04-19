Drew Barrymore shares glimpse into relationship with her ex-husband’s new wife There's clearly no animosity between them

Drew Barrymore just gave fans the best example on how to handle co-parenting and getting along with an ex-husband's new wife.

MORE: Drew Barrymore grows emotional as she's surprised with someone from her past live on-air

The star showed on The Drew Barrymore Show just how comfortable she feels with her daughters' new stepmother while discussing Rihanna's instantly iconic Vogue cover which showcased her incredible pregnancy fashion.

The morning show host was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, and they share daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven. Will, a fine art advisor, married Alexandra "Allie" Michler, who works at Vogue, in August 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew reacts to Britney Spears' heartfelt tribute to her

MORE: Drew Barrymore has candid conversation about break-ups where she admits she tried to get back together with an ex

The star and her co-host Ross Mathews were discussing just how great Rihanna's new cover was when she announced she actually had some exclusive intel about what the shoot was like.

Not only did she reveal details about the singer's pregnancy, but she gave a perfect example of how friendly she is with Allie.

She excitedly said that: "My daughter's beautiful stepmother, Allie, works at Vogue, and I asked her, 'Was there any insider information?'"

Drew and Will in 2015

The actress lifted up her phone to read the texts between her and the fashion director, who confessed that the Fenty designer's baby was "kicking like crazy through the whole shoot." After giving away her insider tip, the host looked up smiling and said to the camera: "Thanks Allie!"

MORE: Drew Barrymore wows in swimsuit video - but fans focus on something else

MORE: Drew Barrymore speaks out after beloved Harry Potter star reveals she’s his crush

It's not the first time Drew shares a glimpse into just how well she gets along with the new woman in her ex-husband's life. Though she previously shared that her divorce was "the greatest pain" of her life, she's been equally as open about just how much she loves where both her and Will's life has taken them.

Will with Olive and Frankie

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, she said that: "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space."

She's close with her ex-husband's family too, and even moved to New York City so her daughters could be closer to their father, explaining that: "We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.