Kelly Rowland steps away from music as she embarks on new unexpected venture Fans can't wait!

Kelly Rowland is stepping away from music… and moving on to the silver screen! The star was inundated with messages of excitement and anticipation as she finally revealed her exciting new venture.

The Destiny's Child alum is taking a stab at comedy, announcing that she would be starring in a new sports film by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films titled Fantasy Football alongside Omari Hardwick and Rome Flynn.

Kelly has dabbled in movies before, having previous musical and acting appearances in Think Like a Man, Hitch, and Freddy vs. Jason.

She took to Instagram to announce the exciting project, which sees 16-year-old Callie Coleman, played by Marsai Martin, as she discovers that she can control her professional football player dad Bobby Coleman’s – played by Omari – abilities on the field through a video game, EA Sports’ Madden NFL.

The songstress will play the teenager's mom, while Rome takes on the role of her husband's rival on the field.

Celebrities and fans alike took to her comment section to congratulate her, after she shared the post with the caption: "Super excited!"

The exciting news

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, who considers the star another daughter, wrote: "Yessss," along with a red heart emoji. Fans flooded the comments as they congratulated her, writing: "YAY!!! Congrats love," and: "Yessss this is awesome!" as well as: "Let's go Kelly!"

The movie isn't even the only non-musical project that she's celebrating, having also recently announced the release of her second children's book, inspired by her journey through motherhood, titled Always With You, Always With Me.

Kelly's adorable family on Easter Sunday

The mother-of-two shared a sweet video of herself personally signing copies of the book, which "represents the heartwarming relationship between working moms and our children."

She shares two sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon – who she married in 2014 – Titan Jewell, seven, and Noah Jon, one.

