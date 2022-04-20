Kelly Rowland swears by TikTok-famous Zitstickas to treat blemishes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Rowland's gorgeous skin is envied by us all - it's glowing, it's hydrated and it's free from blemishes. Luckily for us, the Destiny's Child star is not one to gatekeep her secrets, sharing the product that leaves her skin zit-free.

In a YouTube video with celebrity Esthetician Shani Darden, who has worked for a long list of A-listers including Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell, Kelly did an at-home facial whilst chatting all things skincare.

"Kelly's new favourite thing is Zitstickas", revealed Shani. "She loves them. You can put them on and then you won't pick your pimple because you can't see it." She went on to say, "Out of all the patches I think these are the best because they have these little microdarts in it, so it opens up in the area and then the product goes right into the zit".

Zitsticka Killa Kit, £22/ $28.67, Amazon

The ZitSticka Killa kit is made up of eight sticker patches, containing tiny microdarts that self-dissolve, flooding your early-stage spot with targeted ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and niamicide.

Put your concealer away, as not only do the patches take effect on your skin in just two hours of application, they tackle deep, upcoming blemishes before they even reach their full potential. What's not to love?

Kelly recently took to Instagram to share the glam snap

The popular Zitstickas have racked up over 2,500 reviews on Amazon, with more than 1,500 users giving an impressive five-stars. One shopper took to the reviews to write, "I noticed immediate flattening upon first use. I also love that it doesn't dry out your skin at all… I was able to wear mine all day (even in the shower!) and it stayed put".

The stickers not only treat pimples, but they prevent picking of the skin by covering the area and making the blemish difficult to see - helping to avoid damage such as scarring and irritation.

Grab Kelly's much-loved Zitstickas now before they sell out!

