Kelly Rowland shares glimpse of birthday celebrations featuring luxurious bubble bath and glamorous gowns

Kelly Rowland isn't letting anyone forget it's her birthday! As the singer rang in her 41st year, she celebrated her big day in the most glamorous way possible.

The Destiny's Child alum gave her fans a glimpse – and reminder – of her birthday, and it was truly fit for a queen.

Kelly took to Instagram to share the fabulous celebrations, which featured backyard photoshoots, bubble baths, and champagne and macaroons galore.

In a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, Kelly showed off a range of looks, wearing everything from a bathrobe to a strapless unitard to stunning gowns. The star cheekily reminded everyone of her big day, in each clip taking a moment amid getting her hair and make-up done or photo taken to say: "My birthday's tomorrow."

The video undoubtedly yielded results, as Kelly was inundated with congratulations from celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Deborah Roberts and Instagram followers alike.

Kelly reminds her friends and fans it's her birthday

The mom-of-two dazzled in the subsequent images she posted of all her looks. One showed Kelly in a black strapless unitard and sky-high heels, standing atop a white toy car and holding black balloons.

Other jaw-dropping looks were a red velvet gown with an impossibly high slit, as well as a bright blue sequin turtle-neck dress.

The most sultry – and possibly most relaxing – of all however was taken from none other than the bathtub. Kelly seriously glowed in a video of her taking a luxurious bubble bath. With her hair up in a towel and beaded earrings dangling from her ears, the singer took a sip of champagne as a pyramid of macaroons were plated next to her.

A bubble bath fit for a queen

The singer undoubtedly had the best birthday, and she said so herself her caption thanking everyone who showered with love. She wrote: "For every call, every flower, every card, every text, every post…everything! I THANK YOU!!!! I THANK YOU!!!! Thank you for all the birthday love!!"

