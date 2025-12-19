Jessica Alba, 44, steps out with new boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, in Miami

Jessica Alba continued to showcase her relationship with Marvel star Danny Ramirez on Wednesday with a social media post that saw the pair out and about in Miami.

The 44-year-old shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Florida, where she stopped over to see her friend Kelly Rowland in concert. She was joined by actress Kate Bosworth, as well as her boyfriend, Danny, who was snapped playfully biting her hair in one picture taken at the concert.

© Instagram Jessica shared several snaps of her new boyfriend on Wednesday

Jessica stunned in a black minidress for the night out, featuring spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a pendant necklace that fell to her waist.

The Fantastic Four actress added a photo of Danny, Kate and herself grabbing a bite to eat, as well as a shot of the couple holding hands as they walked along the beach.

Learn more about Jessica Alba's dating history below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Alba's Love Story

"Miamiii," Jessica captioned the post, as her fans took to the comment section to praise the duo. "Danny Ramirez, well played sir!" wrote one fan, while another added: "So great to see you surrounded by love."

A third chimed in: "What a lucky guy," while another declared: "Oh she's in LOVE love!" Jessica has been linked to the 33-year-old since July, when they were seen returning from a trip to Cancún, Mexico.

© Instagram The couple took a trip to Miami

Shortly thereafter, they began to go on public dates together and made their red carpet debut in October at the premiere of Valentina in LA. Jessica then shared a photo of herself and Danny walking down a set of stairs towards the beach on Instagram, hinting that he had joined her in Byron Bay, Australia, where she was filming.

Their romance sparked following Jessica's split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. The former couple, who share kids Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, seven, went their separate ways in December 2024, and the Honey star announced the news a month later.

© Instagram Jessica and Danny have been linked since July 2025

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash announced their split in January

Jessica and Cash have remained friends in the wake of their split, and are often seen together at family events with their kids. Cash even gave Danny his seal of approval in July, telling TMZ: "I'm happy for her. I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

Danny has starred in several major Hollywood productions, like Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Brave New World. He also joined Pedro Pascal in season two of the HBO series The Last of Us. Danny grew up in Miami and is of Mexican and Colombian descent, while Jessica hails from California and has Mexican heritage.