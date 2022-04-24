Drew Barrymore shares surprising bathtub video for special occasion

Drew Barrymore is opening up her home – or rather, her bathroom – to fans as she shares her most candid video to date in honor of a special day close to her heart.

The star surprised fans with an intimate video where she appeared not just in her bathroom, which fans are already familiar with, but in her bathtub, as she soaked and splashed in the water to commemorate Earth Day.

The morning show host was promoting her latest partnership with Garnier, offering a shout out to their sustainable line of shampoo bars.

Drew is undeniably committed to Earth Day, and decked out her white and blue tiled bathroom in honor of the day, writing on the wall by her bathtub with crayons, "Earth Day 22" and a slew of hearts around it.

The video starts off a tad elusive, and it sees someone slowly opening the bathroom door and revealing the actress sitting in the tub coyly with her knees up to her chest, waving to the camera.

She goes on to lean back and raise her toned legs up in the air as she submerges herself in the water, and then get back up to excitedly wash her hair with the shampoo bar, massaging the suds and bubbles over the tub's edge.

The splashy clip

The mom-of-two concluded her bath with one last dip, coming out looking refreshed as ever in the following clip, clad in a cozy white bathrobe and with her freshly washed hair wrapped in a pink towel.

Fans raved about the cute video in the comments, writing: "Still can see the little girl in you. Love it, you rock!" and: "Why do I love you even more now that I see you have a standard bathtub. Why does this matter??? Oh but it does," as well as: "You are literally the cutest ever."

Drew is no stranger to sharing selfies and videos from her blue-tiled bathroom

Earth Day is extra special for Drew, as her youngest daughter Frankie's birthday is on the very same day.

The eight-year-old is just as committed to taking care of planet Earth as her mom, and for her birthday in 2021, she shared a sweet message with her mom's followers suggesting ways we can be more eco-friendly.

