Amy Robach shares incredible beach photos following 'rocky' vacation adventure

Amy Robach has had some tumultuous experiences during her latest adventurous vacation, but she is still living her best life in Australia!

The star has made sure to document every bit of her exciting trip with fans, even the not so pretty ones, like the "miserable" weather conditions during her impressive hike of Mount Kosciuszko, one of the seven highest summits in the world.

The news anchor has remained as active as possible during her time off, and her latest adventure was no less turbulent than her last.

Proving how ever fearless she is, Amy shared another round of pictures from her time Down Under, this time clad in a wetsuit as she prepared to dive and explore the historic Great Barrier Reef.

The first of the series of pictures see her happy as can be, smiling ear to ear in her suit standing on a massive boat.

The Good Morning America co-host was in a good mood despite admitting that it wasn't the easiest journey getting to the reef, explaining in her caption that she and her friends underwent: "A rocky 2 1/2 [hour] boat ride out to the Great Barrier Reef."

The impressive adventure

Weather aside, she insisted it was: "Totally worth the surreal beauty we saw below the water and then above on a deserted Island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean."

The mom-of-two shared pictures of the incredible and desolate beach they concluded their swim on, looking spectacular as she wore a white bikini with a knotted top, showcasing her impressively toned abs.

Amy basks in the sun with friends after their diving experience

Her joy is palpable in the pictures and fans were delighted by them, writing: "Love your smile!!!!!" and: "You are fearless, I envy you," as well as: "Amy, you look so happy."

As her trip nears its end, the star revealed that the highlight of her vacation – despite all of her amazing adventures – actually came during her last day, when she got to carry and hug an adorable koala bear.

